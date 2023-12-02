Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Vote Counting – Where to Watch LIVE Streaming Vote Count on 3rd December- Result Day

Rajasthan Election Vote Count Live Streaming and Updates:

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: On November 25, Rajasthan held elections for 199 of its 200 Assembly seats. Around 75.45% of eligible voters cast their ballots. The voting in Karanpur constituency was canceled due to the death of Gurmeet Koonar, the Congress candidate and incumbent MLA, at Delhi’s AIIMS. The election results will be announced on Sunday, December 3. The incumbent Congress, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is seeking a second term, while the BJP hopes to unseat the grand old party in a state that has consistently voted out the incumbent for the past 25 years.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

How To LIVE Stream Rajasthan Election Results 2023

Embark on your journey to the official portal of the Election Commission of India – eci.gov.in

Upon reaching the homepage, seek the ‘elections’ tab and embark on that path

Next, locate and navigate towards the separate links designated for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana

The eagerly awaited Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 will be unveiled upon your screen

Delve into the details, including the victor, first candidate, and second candidate, all neatly presented on the page

