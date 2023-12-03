Rajasthan Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Pratapgarh, Kishangarh, Nathdwara, Mandal, Bhilwara And Bharatpur To Begin At 8 AM

Rajasthan Election Vote Count Live Streaming and Updates - Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results: As the counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 is set to begin today, tight security arrangements have been put in place. Over 74% of eligible voters cast their ballots in the election, which was held on November 25, 2023. Polling for one seat was postponed due to the death of a candidate. The fate of the incumbent Congress government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aiming to unseat it, will be determined by the results of this election.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

