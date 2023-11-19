Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Can BJP Retain Its Seat Or Will Congress Be Able To Topple The Saffron Camp?

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Anupgarh Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency. Anupgarh Constituency covers all voters from Gharsana tehsil and part of Anupgarh tehsil, excluding ILRC Salempura and ILRC Banda Colony.

In 2018, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Anupgarh comes under the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan State. In 2018, Santosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kuldeep Indora of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 21124 votes.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of notification: October 30

Last date of nominations: November 6

Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 7

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 9

Rajasthan election 2023: Voting on November 23

Rajasthan election 2023: Result on December 3

Anupgarh Assembly Constituency: Key Details

Anupgarh, situated in the Ganganagar district, is one of the eight assembly segments constituting the Bikaner Parliament seat.

Anupgarh assembly seat is reserved for candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC)

The constituency encompasses voters from Gharsana tehsil and a portion of Anupgarh tehsil.

Approximately 80.87% voters are rural, while the urban electorate constitutes 19.13%. Anupgarh assembly seat has 254 polling booths with 888 average elector per polling station. The seat witnessed participation from eight candidates, including two females.

Seven candidates out of them contended, out of which five had to let go of their security deposit.

With a total of 2,25,520 electors, Anupgarh has a history of active voter engagement.

With a total of 2,25,520 electors, Anupgarh has a history of active voter engagement.