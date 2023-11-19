By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress or BJP, Who Will Win The Suratgarh Seat?
In 2018, Rampratap Kasniyan of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Hanuman Meel of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 10235 votes.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Suratgarh Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in the Ganganagar (Lok Sabha constituency). Suratgarh Constituency covers all voters from Suratgarh tehsil and part of Vijaynagar tehsil, which includes ILRC Jaitsar.
Suratgarh Assembly constituency falls under the Ganganagar Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nihal Chand won from Ganganagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 406978 votes by defeating Bharat Ram Meghwal of the Indian National Congress.
SURATGARH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2018)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Rampratap Kasniyan
|BJP
|Winner
|69,032
|36.00%
|10,235
|Hanuman Meel
|INC
|Runner Up
|58,797
|31.00%
|Dungar Ram Gedar
|BSP
|3rd
|55,543
|29.00%
|None Of The Above
|4th
|1,591
|1.00%
|Om Rajpurohit
|IND
|5th
|1,346
|1.00%
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates
- Date of notification: October 30
- Last date of nominations: November 6
- Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 7
- Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 9
- Rajasthan election 2023: Voting on November 23
- Rajasthan election 2023: Result on December 3
Suratgarh Assembly constituency: Key Details
- Suratgarh has 2,29,094 electors in the constituency
- Suratgarh hosts 261 polling booths in total to cater to the electors.
- The seat has around 78.01% of the voters are from rural areas, while 22% reside in urban areas according to the data from the 2011 Census.
- In the 2018 Rajasthan elections, Suratgarh witnessed a voter turnout of 83.51%,
- A total of 16 candidates filed nomination for 2018 assembly elections, with 15 eventually contesting the election.
- A significant majority, 12 candidates, failed to meet the required benchmark resulting in the forfeiture of their security deposits.
- The political spectrum in Suratgarh has witnessed a sway between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.