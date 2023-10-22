Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: List Of All 200 Constituencies

Congress and BJP are the key players in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Constituencies: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the assembly polls in Rajasthan on October 9. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a press conference in the national capital and announced the much-awaited schedule. During the conference, he announced that elections for 200 assembly seats will be held in Rajasthan on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. Congress and BJP are the key players in Rajasthan.

In 2018 Rajasthan Elections, Congress emerged victorious by winning 99 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. Along with its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal which won one seat, they staked claim to form the government. The BJP managed to win only 73 seats.

In Rajasthan, the state will elect legislators from 200 Assembly constituencies which are as follows:

1 Sadulshahar

2 Ganganagar

3 Karanpur

4 Suratgarh

5 Raisinghnagar

6 Anupgarh

7 Sangaria

8 Hanumangarh

9 Pilibanga

10 Nohar

11 Bhadra

12 Khajuwala

13 Bikaner West

14 Bikaner East

15 Kolayat

16 Lunkaransar

17 Dungargarh

18 Nokha

19 Sadulpur

20 Taranagar

21 Sardarshahar

22 Churu

23 Ratangarh

24 Sujangarh

25 Pilani

26 Surajgarh

27 Jhunjhunu

28 Mandawa

29 Nawalgarh

30 Udaipurwati

31 Khetri

32 Fatehpur

33 Lachmangarh

34 Dhod

35 Sikar

36 Dantaramgarh

37 Khandela

38 Neem ka Thana

39 Srimadhopur

40 Kotputli

41 Viratnagar

42 Shahpura

43 Chomu

44 Phulera

45 Dudu

46 Jhotwara

47 Amber

48 Jamwa Ramgarh

49 Hawamahal

50 Vidhyadhar Nagar

51 Civil Lines

52 Kishanpole

53 Adarsh Nagar

54 Malviya Nagar

55 Sanganer

56 Bagru

57 Bassi

58 Chaksu

59 Tijara

60 Kishangarh Bas

61 Mundawar

62 Behror

63 Bansur

64 Thanagazi

65 Alwar Rural

66 Alwar Urban

68 Rajgarh-laxmangarh

69 Kathumar

70 Kaman

71 Nagar

72 Deeg Kumher

73 Bharatpur

74 Nadbai

75 Weir

76 Bayana

77 Baseri

78 Bari

79 Dholpur

80 Rajakhera

81 Todabhim

82 Hindaun

83 Karauli

84 Sapotra

85 Bandikui

86 Mahuwa

87 Sikrai

88 Dausa

89 Lalsot

90 Gangapur

91 Bamanwas

92 Sawai Madhopur

93 Khandar

94 Malpura

95 Niwai

96 Tonk

97 Deoli-uniara

98 Kishangarh

99 Pushkar

100 Ajmer North

101 Ajmer South

102 Nasirabad

103 Beawar

104 Masuda

105 Kekri

106 Ladnun

107 Deedwana

108 Jayal

109 Nagaur

110 Khinwsar

111 Merta

112 Degana

113 Makrana

114 Parbatsar

115 Nawan

116 Jaitaran

117 Sojat

118 Pali

119 Marwar Junction

120 Bali

121 Sumerpur

122 Phalodi

123 Lohawat

124 Shergarh

125 Osian

126 Bhopalgarh

127 Sardarpura

128 Jodhpur

129 Soorsagar

130 Luni

131 Bilara

132 Jaisalmer

133 Pokaran

134 Sheo

135 Barmer

136 Baytoo

137 Pachpadra

138 Siwana

139 Gudha Malani

140 Chohtan

141 Ahore

142 Jalore

143 Bhinmal

144 Sanchore

145 Raniwara

146 Sirohi

147 Pindwara Abu

148 Reodar

149 Gogunda

150 Jhadol

151 Kherwara

152 Udaipur Rural

153 Udaipur

154 Mavli

155 Vallabhnagar

156 Salumber

157 Dhariawad

158 Dungarpur

159 Aspur

160 Sagwara

161 Chorasi

162 Ghatol

163 Garhi

164 Banswara

165 Bagidora

166 Kushalgarh

167 Kapasan

168 Begun

169 Chittorgarh

170 Nimbahera

171 Bari Sadri

172 Pratapgarh

173 Bhim

174 Kumbhalgarh

175 Rajsamand

176 Nathdwara

177 Asind

178 Mandal

179 Sahara

180 Bhilwara

181 Shahpura

182 Jahazpur

183 Mandalgarh

184 Hindoli

185 Keshoraipatan

186 Bundi

187 Pipalda

188 Sangod

189 Kota North

190 Kota South

191 Ladpura

192 Ramganj Mandi

193 Anta

194 Kishanganj

195 Baran-atru

196 Chhabra

197 Dag

198 Jhalrapatan

199 Khanpur

200 Manohar Thana

