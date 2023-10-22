By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: List Of All 200 Constituencies
Congress and BJP are the key players in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Constituencies: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the assembly polls in Rajasthan on October 9. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a press conference in the national capital and announced the much-awaited schedule. During the conference, he announced that elections for 200 assembly seats will be held in Rajasthan on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.
Trending Now
The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. Congress and BJP are the key players in Rajasthan.
You may like to read
In 2018 Rajasthan Elections, Congress emerged victorious by winning 99 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. Along with its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal which won one seat, they staked claim to form the government. The BJP managed to win only 73 seats.
In Rajasthan, the state will elect legislators from 200 Assembly constituencies which are as follows:
1 Sadulshahar
2 Ganganagar
3 Karanpur
4 Suratgarh
5 Raisinghnagar
6 Anupgarh
7 Sangaria
8 Hanumangarh
9 Pilibanga
10 Nohar
11 Bhadra
12 Khajuwala
13 Bikaner West
14 Bikaner East
15 Kolayat
16 Lunkaransar
17 Dungargarh
18 Nokha
19 Sadulpur
20 Taranagar
21 Sardarshahar
22 Churu
23 Ratangarh
24 Sujangarh
25 Pilani
26 Surajgarh
27 Jhunjhunu
28 Mandawa
29 Nawalgarh
30 Udaipurwati
31 Khetri
32 Fatehpur
33 Lachmangarh
34 Dhod
35 Sikar
36 Dantaramgarh
37 Khandela
38 Neem ka Thana
39 Srimadhopur
40 Kotputli
41 Viratnagar
42 Shahpura
43 Chomu
44 Phulera
45 Dudu
46 Jhotwara
47 Amber
48 Jamwa Ramgarh
49 Hawamahal
50 Vidhyadhar Nagar
51 Civil Lines
52 Kishanpole
53 Adarsh Nagar
54 Malviya Nagar
55 Sanganer
56 Bagru
57 Bassi
58 Chaksu
59 Tijara
60 Kishangarh Bas
61 Mundawar
62 Behror
63 Bansur
64 Thanagazi
65 Alwar Rural
66 Alwar Urban
68 Rajgarh-laxmangarh
69 Kathumar
70 Kaman
71 Nagar
72 Deeg Kumher
73 Bharatpur
74 Nadbai
75 Weir
76 Bayana
77 Baseri
78 Bari
79 Dholpur
80 Rajakhera
81 Todabhim
82 Hindaun
83 Karauli
84 Sapotra
85 Bandikui
86 Mahuwa
87 Sikrai
88 Dausa
89 Lalsot
90 Gangapur
91 Bamanwas
92 Sawai Madhopur
93 Khandar
94 Malpura
95 Niwai
96 Tonk
97 Deoli-uniara
98 Kishangarh
99 Pushkar
100 Ajmer North
101 Ajmer South
102 Nasirabad
103 Beawar
104 Masuda
105 Kekri
106 Ladnun
107 Deedwana
108 Jayal
109 Nagaur
110 Khinwsar
111 Merta
112 Degana
113 Makrana
114 Parbatsar
115 Nawan
116 Jaitaran
117 Sojat
118 Pali
119 Marwar Junction
120 Bali
121 Sumerpur
122 Phalodi
123 Lohawat
124 Shergarh
125 Osian
126 Bhopalgarh
127 Sardarpura
128 Jodhpur
129 Soorsagar
130 Luni
131 Bilara
132 Jaisalmer
133 Pokaran
134 Sheo
135 Barmer
136 Baytoo
137 Pachpadra
138 Siwana
139 Gudha Malani
140 Chohtan
141 Ahore
142 Jalore
143 Bhinmal
144 Sanchore
145 Raniwara
146 Sirohi
147 Pindwara Abu
148 Reodar
149 Gogunda
150 Jhadol
151 Kherwara
152 Udaipur Rural
153 Udaipur
154 Mavli
155 Vallabhnagar
156 Salumber
157 Dhariawad
158 Dungarpur
159 Aspur
160 Sagwara
161 Chorasi
162 Ghatol
163 Garhi
164 Banswara
165 Bagidora
166 Kushalgarh
167 Kapasan
168 Begun
169 Chittorgarh
170 Nimbahera
171 Bari Sadri
172 Pratapgarh
173 Bhim
174 Kumbhalgarh
175 Rajsamand
176 Nathdwara
177 Asind
178 Mandal
179 Sahara
180 Bhilwara
181 Shahpura
182 Jahazpur
183 Mandalgarh
184 Hindoli
185 Keshoraipatan
186 Bundi
187 Pipalda
188 Sangod
189 Kota North
190 Kota South
191 Ladpura
192 Ramganj Mandi
193 Anta
194 Kishanganj
195 Baran-atru
196 Chhabra
197 Dag
198 Jhalrapatan
199 Khanpur
200 Manohar Thana
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.