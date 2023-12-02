By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: How to Check Election Results, Constituency-Wise Winners List?
Tight security arrangements have been put in place as the counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 will begin tomorrow at 8 AM.
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: As various exit polls for the Rajasthan Assembly elections are hinting to a split verdict in the state, supporters of both the Congress and BJP are hastily approaching rebel and independent candidates to secure their positions in the event of failing to achieve a clear majority. Tight security arrangements have been put in place as the counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 will begin tomorrow at 8 AM. “Preparations have been made at all counting centres in the state. Counting for the 199 Assembly constituencies will begin at 8 am on December 3. After opening the strong room, postal ballots will be counted first; these are around 5 lakh in number. There are 1121 Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) assigned, ” State Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.
Trending Now
As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state was held on November 25, 2023, with over 74 per cent voters exercising their franchise. The polling was held in 199 of 200 seats in the state as the election on one seat had been deferred due to the death of a candidate.
You may like to read
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)
- Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)
- Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)
- Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)
- Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: FAQS here
How do I check the Rajasthan Assembly election results 2023 online?
India.com will bring you live updates related to Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023. For 360-degree coverage, you can also watch Zee News’ Live TV online. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here – zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.
Keep an eye on this space for the latest updates on vote tallies and trend analysis. For insightful stories about polls, grab your phone and download India.com’s app on Android or iOS devices. Tune in to live coverage of the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results on YouTube and the renowned video streaming platform Zee5.
Where can I access live, real-time updates of Rajasthan Assembly election results for each constituency online in 2023?
To discover how your candidate fared in a specific constituency, access the constituency-wise results for the Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 by clicking this link: https://www.india.com/elections/
Where can I access real-time, party-wise results for the Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 online?
To find out which party fared in a specific constituency, access the constituency-wise results for the Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 by clicking this link: https://www.india.com/elections/
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)
- Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)
- Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)
- Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)
- Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)
Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.