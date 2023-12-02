Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: How to Check Election Results, Constituency-Wise Winners List?

will bring you live updates related to Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023. For 360-degree coverage, you can also watch Zee News’ Live TV online. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here – zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.

Where can I access live, real-time updates of Rajasthan Assembly election results for each constituency online in 2023?

To discover how your candidate fared in a specific constituency, access the constituency-wise results for the Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 by clicking this link: https://www.india.com/elections/

Where can I access real-time, party-wise results for the Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 online?

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

