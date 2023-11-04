Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: ‘Not Going Anywhere’, Says Vasundhara Raje As She Files Nomination

Gung-ho about her party's chances of returning to the hustings in Rajasthan, the former CM told news agency ANI, "This is the power of my family (people of Jhalawar). It is their affection and blessings that brought me here again."

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, filed her nomination papers on Saturday in the Jhalawar district to seek re-election from the Jhalrapatan constituency. After securing a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raje arrived at the district headquarters with thousands of her supporters and filed the papers before the returning officer.

Vasundhara Raje Offers Prayers At Radi Ke Balaji temple

Vasundhara Raje also offered prayers at Radi Ke Balaji temple in Jhalawar before filing her nomination on Saturday.

On her “I feel I can retire now” remark, as was reported by a section of the media, Raje said, “I would like to make it clear that I am not going anywhere. I have just filed my nomination. Don’t entertain any thoughts of my retirement anytime soon.”

“Jhalawar is my family. In this family, we say a lot about things that have nothing to do with politics. After listening to (her son) Dushyant (Singh) yesterday and seeing how the people reacted to it, I was delighted. As a mother, I couldn’t be happier seeing how he was at one with the people here,” she added.

Dushyant Singh currently represents the Jhalawar-Baran constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, on Friday, the BJP released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls. The party named two candidates — Ram Niwas Meena from the Todabhim (ST) constituency and Swaroop Singh Khara from the Sheo constituency — in its fourth list.

BJP Releases Third List Of 58 Candidates

Earlier this week, the BJP released its third list of 58 candidates, including former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta from the Tonk constituency against the Congress leader and sitting MLA Sachin Pilot. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the largest single party, winning 99 seats while the BJP had to settle for 73 seats in the 200-member house.

Ashok Gehlot eventually took the oath as chief minister with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. Rajasthan will poll for the Assembly in a single phase on November 25 and the votes will be counted along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

(With inputs from agencies)

