New Delhi: A day after the Ghar Wapsi of Sachin Pilot and his group of MLAs was announced, the BJP on Thursday decided to move a no-confidence motion on the first day of the Assembly on Friday. The decision is more of strategic importance and numbers in the House are favouring the Gehlot government — even without the support of the rebel MLAs.

"We could have proved our majority even without these 19 MLAs (Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs who were supporting him) but it would not have given us happiness. We will bring a vote of confidence," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said. Congress today will move a Confidence motion.

After a meeting between Gehlot and Pilot, on the behest of the Congress High Command, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said now the Congress family is united. "We will fight against BJP's bad politics. The Congress party will stand united in Vidhan Sabha tomorrow," he said.

In a House of 200, Congress has 107 MLAs and the support of independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.