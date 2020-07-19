New Delhi: The political crisis in Rajasthan over the audio tapes intensified on Sunday after the Congress demanded the resignation of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his purported role in the conspiracy to bring down the Asok Gehlot government in the state. Also Read - 'To Save Their Leaders...': Rajasthan Minister Slams MHA For Asking CM Gehlot For Report on 'Phone Tapping'

"Now that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been named in the FIR and his voice recognised in the audiotape, why is holding the post of Union Minister? Congress demands that either he resigns or he is removed so that he can't influence the probe", said senior Congress leader Ajay Maken today.

Maken also demanded voice samples of the Union Minister to end the ongoing tussle. "I heard that he is saying that the voice in the audiotape is not his but of another Gajendra Singh. If it is so, he should give his voice sample & step down from the post until the probe is completed", he asserted.

Upping the ante against the BJP, Maken further asked,”Why police in BJP-ruled states are not letting Rajasthan Police collect the voice samples of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh?”

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas also lambasted the BJP over the alleged phone tapping case in the state. “MHA jumped into this matter as their political leaders told them they may get trapped as SOG. Rajasthan has evidence and audio clip is authentic. Nation knows CM’s honesty. He had said if audio is proven to be false, he’ll retire from politics”, said the minister.

“After this, Gajendra Singh, Gulab Chand Kataria, Satish Poonia, Rajendra Rathore declared the audio to be false. Can they give a statement like CM? Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should come to the front, they should say if they will resign. CM has said clearly”, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the MHA sought a report from the Rajasthan chief secretary over allegations of phone tapping. The chief secretary has been told to provide the details of the incident after two audio clips emerged, an official said.

