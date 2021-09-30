Jaipur: The Ashok Gelhot-led Rajasthan government on Thursday banned the bursting and sale of crackers in the state from October 1 to January 31 next year. This comes a day after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. According to the order issued by the government, several experts have indicated a possibility of another surge of COVID-19 pandemic. The order also ads that the large scale celebrations will result not only in agglomeration of people in violation of social distancing norms but also a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Rajasthan.Also Read - Breaking: Electricity Bills In Delhi To See 2% Increase From October 1; Check New Power Tariff Here

The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, it said.

“There will be a ‘complete ban’ on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 1.1.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi,” the DPCC’s order stated. The DPCC has also asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to implement the directions and submit daily action taken reports to it.