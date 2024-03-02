Home

News

Rajasthan BJP Chief CP Joshi Announces New State Leaders Ahead Of Upcoming LS polls

Rajasthan BJP Chief CP Joshi Announces New State Leaders Ahead Of Upcoming LS polls

Rajasthan BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha State President also announced a fresh list of candidates. Seven state vice presidents were inducted in the new team, including Ramkrishna Verma, Omprakash Jediya, Shailendra Chauhan, BL Naval, Lalit Lakhwal, Bhajanlal Rolan and Anju Jatav were added.

Rajasthan unit president CP Joshi has announced the formation of a new state team, bringing about significant changes.

Jaipur: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajasthan unit president CP Joshi has announced the formation of a new state team, bringing about significant changes.

Late on Friday night, the list of new state officials of the party was released. It includes 10 state vice-presidents, 5 state secretaries, 13 state ministers, one treasurer, and one assistant treasurer.

Trending Now

Who Are The Newly Appointed Members?

MLA Baba Balak Nath and recently elected Rajya Sabha MP Chunnilal Garasia have been appointed as state vice-presidents of Alwar and Udaipur respectively.

Jitendra Gothwal, another legislator, has been assigned the responsibility of state secretary of Sawai Madhopur.

You may like to read

Former MP Jyoti Mirdha has been appointed as the party’s state Vice president of Nagaur.

Some current state officials have been given promotions based on their performance, while others have been retained in their current positions.

The party’s ex-state President Omprakash Bhadana has been appointed as the State Secretary of Ajmer. Minister Minister Motilal Meena has been made Vice President in place of the General Secretary.

Exclusion Of Some Prominent Leaders

The exclusion of some prominent leaders and the elevation of others by the BJP in Rajasthan suggest a calculated effort to bring in fresh perspectives and dynamics within the party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha State President also announced a fresh list of candidates. Seven state vice presidents were inducted in the new team, including Ramkrishna Verma, Omprakash Jediya, Shailendra Chauhan, BL Naval, Lalit Lakhwal, Bhajanlal Rolan and Anju Jatav were added.

Three general ministers including Mukesh Garg, Lalaram Berwa and Mukesh Kirad, while seven State Ministers include Sitaram Lugaria, Mukesh Sindal, Sube Singh Marodia, Dinesh Verma, Motandas Nayak, Madan Gopal Jhanjhot and Prakash Meghwal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Agencies News on India.com.