Jaipur: A day after three ministers of the Rajasthan cabinet offered their resignation, sources have informed that the oath-taking ceremony of new ministers in the Ashok Gehlot-led government will take place at the Governor's house on Sunday at 4 pm, as per news agency ANI. This information about the oath-taking ceremony was received soon after Congress general secretary Ajay Maken held a meeting with Ashok Gehlot at chief minister's residence.

The three ministers, all holding important portfolios in the Rajasthan government as well as the party expressed their desire to leave their ministerial positions and work for the organization. The three ministers –Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary wrote to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday offered their resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Dotasra, president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), informed that he has resigned from his ministerial post citing the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of Congress. "Keeping the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of the Congress party, we have given our resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi. I will work as a party worker to see that the people in Rajasthan are getting the benefits of the state government's schemes," he said.

There are demands for an expansion of the Gehlot cabinet for the past one year, especially after differences between Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot came out in open.

Earlier on Friday, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken said, “I am happy to inform you that three promising ministers of our Rajasthan cabinet have written to Sonia Gandhi today, offering to step down as ministers. They have also expressed desire to work for the party,” Maken said. He added, “The Congress party respects them. We are glad that there are such promising people who want to work for the party.”

Recently, Gehlot had said that the cabinet restructuring would take place soon. At present, there are 21 members in the state Cabinet, including the chief minister. The number of MLAs in the state is 200, according to that the Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.