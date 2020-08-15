Rajasthan Coronavirus Updates: Coronavirus has reached the topmost echelons of the Rajasthan High Court, as Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for the infection, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Saturday. Also Read - Coronavirus: With 3,536 New Cases, Bihar Becomes 8th State to Cross 1 Lakh Mark

"I have come to know Chief Justice of #Rajasthan High Court, Sh. Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for #Covid_19…concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery", the Rajasthan Chief Minister tweeted today.

Notably, in recent days, the Rajasthan High Court has been a site of political battle, as former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs supporting him slugged it out here with the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker over disqualification notices issued to them by the latter.

Also, in connection with the aforementioned developments, the court had also dismissed petitions filed by the BJP against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress.

On the overall COVID-19 front, Rajasthan recorded 1,287 new cases of coronavirus till 8:30 PM today, taking the desert state’s total number of cases thus far to 59,979.

1287 new #COVID19 cases and 16 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8.30 pm today. Total number of cases now at 59979 including 13863 active cases, 45254 recoveries and 862 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/E0dg9ftOb7 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

The state has recorded 45,254 recovered cases, 13,863 active cases and 862 deaths thus far.