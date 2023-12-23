Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Meets Health Officials; Discusses Rising Covid Cases

Home

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, Rajasthan has reported fresh cases, according to the Additional Director of Health, Ravi Prakash Sharma. Two COVID-19-positive patients were found, respectively, in Sawai Man Singh Hospital and JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur.

Jaipur: In a major development, one of the biggest states in India, Rajasthan, reported six new COVID cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to ten in the state. Two patients tested positive in Jaipur, while on Wednesday, two people tested positive in Jaisalmer, the report said. One patient from Dausa died late Thursday night, the ANI report said.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old girl in Jodhpur tested positive, following which she has been kept in home isolation. The girl said that she had returned from Australia five days ago and had been ill since then. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed the officials to stay alert and make proper arrangements for adequate quantities of oxygen-cylinder-installed hospital beds and medicines. He also asked the officials to make additional arrangements for doctors and other medical staff. The Chief Minister directed the officials to treat the common people with sensitivity.

Rise Of Covid Cases In Rajasthan

Both the patients came to Jaipur from other districts for treatment. One patient is said to be from Bharatpur and the other from Jhunjhunu, the Additional Director of Health confirmed. Earlier, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul asked fellow citizens not to panic about the new COVID-19 variant JN.1 and assured them that the Centre was taking the necessary precautions to combat it.

Speaking to the media, Dr VK Paul said that the new variant does not cause serious illness and the 16 deaths that have been reported in the last week were people with serious comorbidities.

“We must remember that COVID-19 has not gone yet, and the people need to be a little vigilant. The government needs to be prepared for everything and hence, the government is continuously focusing on the sequencing and surveillance work,” he added.

Rising COVID-19 Cases In Five States

Earlier on Wednesday, amid rising COVID-19 cases in five states—Kerala, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, and Karnataka—Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting with top officials and chief health secretaries.

“There should be no laxity in our preparedness. There is no room for politics when it comes to public health. The Union Health Ministry is available for every support,” he said.

Mandaviya assured full central support to the states affected by the recent upsurge in COVID cases, saying they were working with a ‘whole of government’ approach. He suggested that healthcare officials in the affected states conduct mock drills in hospitals every three months to ensure preparedness to tackle the upsurge in COVID cases.

“We need to be on alert but there is no need to panic. It is important to hold mock drills to ensure the preparedness of hospitals, increased surveillance, and effective communication with people. We should hold mock drills in all hospitals once every three months. I assure the support of the Center to all the states,” he added.

Review Meeting In Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav held a review meeting with officials regarding the COVID-19 situation.

Watch:

#WATCH Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav hold a review meeting with officials regarding the COVID-19 situation. pic.twitter.com/l3EVrKgYq1 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

(With inputs from agencies)

