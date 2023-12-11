Rajasthan CM Suspence: Decision On New CM Tomorrow, BJP Calls MLAs To Jaipur

Senior MLAs Kalicharan Saraf, Pratap Singh Singhvi, Babu Singh Rathore, Jaswant Yadav, former MLAs Ashok Parnami, Rajpal Singh Shekhawat and Prahlad Gunjal reached former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's bungalow on Monday.

Jaipur: The suspense surrounding the selection of a new Chief Minister for Rajasthan is expected to end soon. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of all its MLAs in Jaipur on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023, to discuss the matter.

Trending Now

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who has been appointed as the observer for the selection process, will also be present at the meeting. This meeting is widely seen as the final step before the announcement of the new Chief Minister.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde will reach Jaipur by Monday night. According to sources, the legislature party meeting will start at around 11 AM in the BJP office. First one-to-one talks will be held with the MLAs after which the name of the Chief Minister can be formally announced after lunch, the sources said. However, the formula regarding the selection of a new Chief Minister in Rajasthan is likely to be cleared on Monday following a meeting of the legislative party in Madhya Pradesh in the evening.

After the Chief Ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh is revealed, it will become clear to some extent what will be the formula for the selection in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, senior MLAs Kalicharan Saraf, Pratap Singh Singhvi, Babu Singh Rathore, Jaswant Yadav, former MLAs Ashok Parnami, Rajpal Singh Shekhawat and Prahlad Gunjal reached former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s bungalow on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Announced

BJP has announced Mohan Yadav as the new CM of Madhya Pradesh. Mohan Yadav, an MLA from the Ujjain South constituency, has been chosen as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The decision comes after the BJP legislature meeting on Monday, December 11, 2023. Yadav’s political career began in 2013 when he was elected as an MLA for the first time.

He was re-elected in the subsequent 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. His influence within the state’s political landscape was further solidified in 2020 when he was appointed as a cabinet minister in the government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.