New Delhi: Rajasthan Congress MLA from Udaipur Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, who was suffering from liver infection for a while, died at a private hospital in Delhi Wednesday morning, his family informed. He was 48.

Notably, Shaktawat's health worsened after he tested positive for coronavirus last year.

Shaktawat, a two-time MLA, was among the Congress legislators, led by Pilot, who had revolted against the leadership of the chief minister in July last year. He represented Vallabhnagar constituency of Udaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders expressed grief over the demise.

“Deep condolences on untimely demise of Congress MLA Shri Gajendra Shaktawat,” Gehlot tweeted, saying he was sick for a long time.

The chief minister said he was in touch with the legislator’s family as well as Dr Shiv Sareen to enquire about his health.

“I am deeply saddened by the devastating news of the passing away of my colleague & MLA Shri Gajendra Singh Shaktawat ji. He was a humble and a kind soul, always dedicated towards the development of his constituency. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” Pilot said on Twitter.

Shaktawat is the third Congress and fourth sitting MLA in Rajasthan to have died in the recent past. Meghwal, the social justice and empowerment minister had suffered a brain haemorrhage and died in November last year. Kailash Trivedi and Kiran Maheshwari died due to coronavirus infection.

He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

With PTI inputs