Nagaur: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has once again landed in controversy over his recent remark on Mewar warrior Maharana Pratap. Addressing party workers at a district-level training camp in Nagaur on Wednesday, Dotasra said the battle between Maharana Pratap and Akbar was for "power" but the BJP gave it a "religious colour". Following his statement, BJP leaders have slammed Congress for doing politics of appeasement and demanded an apology.

"In school syllabus, BJP portrayed the war between Maharana Pratap and Akbar as a religious war between Hindus and Muslims. It was a power struggle. They see everything through the Hindu-Muslim prism," said Dotasra.

#WATCH | In school syllabus, BJP portrayed the war between Maharana Pratap & Akbar as a religious war between Hindus & Muslims. It was a power struggle. They see everything through the Hindu-Muslim prism: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara in Nagaur (17.02.2022) pic.twitter.com/3VElJB238m — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

BJP’s Attacks Congress Over the Statement

Dotasra’s statement has once again landed the party in controversy; with BJP attacking Congress of insulting the ‘great Indian warrior’ sacrificed his life to protect the ‘pride of the motherland’.

Lashing out at PCC chief Dotasra, former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Friday claimed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is ‘conspiring’ to weaken “glorious history of the great men.”

“Mahatma Gandhi praised Maharana Pratap’s bravery at the Round Table Conference in London. Even Vietnam also talked about taking inspiration from the battle of Haldighati. After the formation of the state government, there is a constant conspiracy to weaken the glorious history of the great men,” Devnani said.

The BJP leader tweeted that Maharana Pratap did not let the self-respect of the Mewar be lowered after fighting for the pride and independence of the motherland and even after facing many difficulties. “Calling the struggle for freedom of such a great warrior as a struggle for power is a sign of a frustrated mentality,” he said.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish also slammed the Congress leader over the statement and said, “It was not a power struggle, but a fight of nationalism.”

“You have already given controversial statements on this matter. Why is there so much fear in your Congress party of losing Muslim votes?” Poonia tweeted.

Demanding apology from Congress over the statement, Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in a tweet said, “Congress has challenged the self-respecting history of Mewar by describing the struggle of Pratap and Akbar as a fight for power only. It was a struggle for national security. Congress should publicly apologize to the public for insulting such a mighty warrior.”

Why BJP targeting Dotasra over statement on Maharana Pratap?

This is not the first time that time Rajsthan Congress chief has landed in a political row over his statmant on Maharana Pratap. At the time when Dotasra was the education minister in Rajasthan government, he had said ‘let the experts decide who was Mahan between Pratap and Akbar,’

Maharana Pratap was the Rajput ruler of Mewar in Rajasthan who fought the battle of Haldighati with the forces of Mughal emperor Akbar, led by Man Singh- I of Amber, in 1576.

