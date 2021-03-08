Jaipur: The Rajasthan police on Monday suspended a sub-inspector on the charge of raping a 26-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. The head constable and SHO of the police station were also suspended for negligence and their role in shielding the sub inspector. The shocking incident happened on March 2, when the woman visited the police station in Kerli, Alwar district to file a complaint against her husband, who was asking for a divorce. She met the SI identified as Bharat Singh who offered help in the case, including counselling to the couple. However, Singh then took her to the sub-inspector’s quarters and raped her for three days, between March 2 and March 4. Also Read - Sambhal: Gangrape Victim Dies by Suicide After Repeated Threats by Accused's Family to Reach Compromise

On Sunday, the woman lodged a complaint of rape against the sub-inspector Bharat Singh. During the initial investigation, Singh was found guilty and was arrested.

“The SHO of Kherli police station Ram Sahay and accused SI Bharat Singh have been suspended. The circle officer (CO) Ashok Chauhan has been put on APO (awaiting posting order). 18 policemen of the station will be sent to police lines. The process to terminate the accused will be started once the charge sheet is filed. Everybody’s role is being probed,” Tejaswani Gautam, Alwar superintendent of police (SP) told HT.

A case of rape under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 was registered against police sub-inspector Bharat Lal (52) on a complaint lodged by the woman, Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam said. The woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further investigation is being conducted in the matter.