Jaipur: Rajasthan on Wednesday acknowledged that the coronavirus second wave has reached its villages. This comes days after the Ashok Gehlot government announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24 restricting inter-state as well as intra-state movement.

"It's true that there's more infection in rural areas, nearly 70% positive cases are from villages. About 2,000 people are infected with COVID-19. Medical teams are identifying positive cases, collecting samples and home-isolating them," said Dr BL Vishnoi, CMHO Barmer.

The coronavirus disease has spread its tentacles in villages across India, unfolding one of India's most feared problems of tackling the pandemic with a frail health infrastructure in rural parts of the country.

Earlier on Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called upon public representatives to ensure successful implementation of the lockdown. The chief minister said that this war against the COVID-19 pandemic can be fought by taking all sections of society together. “A large number of youths, children and pregnant women are falling prey to it and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is also increasing continuously,” Gehlot said.

Several villages in Punjab and Haryana also reported coronavirus cases, which has become a cause of concern for the authorities.

According to data released by the Punjab Health Department, the current case fatality rate in Punjab’s rural areas is 2.7 per cent as against less than one per cent in urban areas. A major spike in COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in the Malwa region of Punjab, officials said.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Haryana, nearly 40 deaths were reported in Mundhal Khurd and Mundhal Kalan villages in Bhiwani in recent weeks, with many passing away within days after suddenly taking sick. Haryana’s Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said teams are conducting surveys in rural areas.