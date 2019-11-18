New Delhi: The counting of votes to elect about 2,100 ward councilors in all 49 municipal bodies across Rajasthan will be held on Tuesday. The polling to 19 local bodies was held on Saturday. The polling had started at 7 AM and continued till 5 PM.

A total of 7,944 candidates were in the fray in 49 civic bodies of the state. As per the update, the preparations for the counting have been completed. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM under tight security arrangements.

According to state election commission, nearly 72 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the elections on Saturday with a maximum of 91.67 per cent turnout in Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district.

However, the overall voting percentage was 71.53 per cent with Udaipur Municipal Corporation recording the lowest turnout at 53 per cent. The BJP and the Congress control 21 municipal bodies each while the rest seven are with others.

After this, the election for chairman and deputy chairman posts in the local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.

Ahead of the counting, Chief Electoral Officer and Secretary Shyam Singh Rajpurohit said proper arrangements have been made for the security of EVM machines in strong rooms across the state and security forces will remain vigilant.

The urban local bodies elections assume significance as the political tension between the Congress and the BJP continues in the state. In the Assembly bypolls, saw considerable friction with the Congress winning only one out of the two seats.

