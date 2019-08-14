New Delhi: Over two years after dairy farmer Pehlu Khan was lynched by a mob in broad daylight in Rajasthan’s Alwar on suspicion of cow slaughter, a Rajasthan court on Wednesday acquitted all the six accused in the case.

Khan was beaten to death on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway in Alwar in April 2017 while he and his sons were bringing cattle bought from a fair in Jaipur to their home in Haryana’s Nuh.

The entire incident was captured on a video, which also went viral, throwing an entire nation in a tizzy. However, the Alwar court on Wednesday ruled that the video is not admissible evidence and therefore acquitted all on ‘benefit of the doubt’.

Read: Alwar Mob Lynching: Victim Pehlu Khan Charged With ‘Cow Smuggling’; Here’s How CM Gehlot Reacted

The six accused were tried in the Alwar court while three others, who were minors at the time of the crime, are being tried separately at a juvenile court.

In June this year, Pehlu Khan was charged with cow smuggling posthumously. The chargesheet against Pehlu Khan and his sons was filed under Sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995.

The trial in the lynching case concluded on August 7 and more than 40 witnesses, including Khan’s two sons who were with him on the day of the incident, deposed in the case. An FIR was registered against the six men under various sections of the Indian Penal Code: 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 308 (culpable homicide), 379 (theft) and 427 (destruction of property). The charge of murder was added following Pehlu Khan’s death.