Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Monday has further relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, allowing religious programmes with an attendance of a maximum of 200 people between 6 am and 10 pm. The guidelines were relaxed amid the festive season across the country. The revised order was issued to all district collectors and superintendents of police by Home Secretary Abhay Kumar. All functions can be organized after prior permission of the district magistrate concerned, the guidelines said. Recently, the state government had also revised the cap on the number of guests at wedding ceremonies to 200 from 50.Also Read - 20-Year-Old Rajasthan Girl Spends a Day As British High Commissioner to India

Rajasthan Govt releases revised COVID guidelines; allows religious programmes with an attendance of maximum 200 people (at least partially vaccinated); night curfew to remain in place between 10 pm & 5 am every day pic.twitter.com/LpaOcnn2Xy — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

As per guidelines, a maximum of 200 people, who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, will be allowed to attend religious events. Such functions can be ogranised only after the prior permission of the district magistrate concerned from 6 am to 10 pm, the guidelines read. Also Read - Karnataka Minister Makes Shocking Remark, Says Modern Indian Women Want to Stay Single; Unwilling To Give Birth Even After Marriage

Apart from this, events like Haat Bazaars and Pashu Haat fairs have also been approved in the new guideline. Similarly, keeping in mind the festival season, shops in the markets have been allowed to open from 10 pm.

“All shops, shopping malls, and business establishments are allowed to open till 10 am,” the guideline reads. Outlets like petrol pump-CNG have been allowed to open on time. The state government also said that the night curfew will continue to remain in place between 11 pm and 5 am every day.

Meanwhile, according to Health and Family Welfare, there are 37 active cases in the state.

