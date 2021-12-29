Jaipur: Amid the rapid surge in new COVID-19 cases and the increasing threat of new omicron variant, Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday decides to make COVID vaccination mandatory for entry into public places after January 31. In an official statement, the Rajasthan government said that night curfew will be strictly enforced in the state from 11.00 pm to 5.00 am daily, till further other.Also Read - Goa Orders Fresh Covid Curbs Amid Omicron Scare; Casinos, Cinema Halls To Operate with 50% Capacity | Guidelines Here

Malls, auditoriums, and other commercial establishments in the state will be allowed to remain open till 10 pm every day, but only fully vaccinated people above the age of 18 will be allowed entry. The government has also asked the working staff off all commercial establishments to get both doses of vaccine at the earliest. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Madras High Court Bans Liquor Sales For 3 hours On New Year Night In Puducherry

Further, the government has put a cap on attendees in all social gathering including marriages to 200 only. In case of larger gathering, the host and the venue management are instructed to take permission from district administrations. In case of violation, the host and venue management will be entitled to a penalty of Rs 10,000. Also Read - World Witness Record COVID Surge, Weekly Tally Up By 11% Amid Omicron Risk: WHO

The government has put not restriction on home delivery of food, but take away restaurants are permitted to operate only till 10.00 pm.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government has, however, eased the COVID curbs on the New Year eve. On December 31, restaurants in the state will be allowed to operate till 12:30 am. The government has also eased the night curfew on New Year, and it will end at 1.00 am at night.