New Delhi: In a big relief to sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday directed the Assembly speaker CP Joshi not to take any against them on the disqualification notices till Tuesday, July 21. Notably, Pilot and the MLAs from his camp had approached the Rajasthan High Court over disqualification notice seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued to them on July 14 by Joshi.

The two-judge bench will on Monday resume hearing on a petition filed by former Pilot and 18 other MLAs challenging the disqualification notice issued to them, said lawyer Prateek Kasliwal who was representing Speaker Joshi in the High Court. "The hearing before the Assembly Speaker (on notice issued to Sachin Pilot and other MLAs) that was scheduled to be held today has been deferred till 5:30 pm on Tuesday. No action can be taken against the MLAs till then," Kasliwal told reporters.

A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court, headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty, had on Thursday deferred the hearing on the matter to Friday after Sachin Pilot camp sought to amend their petition against the disqualification notice.

The Pilot camp is being represented by two of India’s top lawyers — Mukul Rohatgi, a former Attorney General, and Harish Salve. If the rebel MLAs are disqualified, the majority mark in the Assembly will drop, making it quite easy for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to win a floor test.

Drama Continues Outside Courtroom

Meanwhile, the Congress and its government in Rajasthan also acted tough outside the courtroom. The government sent a Special Operations Group (SOG) to a hotel in Gurgaon’s Manesar where the dissidents are supposed to be holed up. However, the cops were stopped by the Haryana police from entering the hotel.

The SOG team was sent to Manesar in Gurgaon to question MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, as part of its investigation into two audio clips which allegedly indicate a plot to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. The Congress also suspended two dissident MLAs — sacked minister Vishvendra Singh and Bhanwarlal Sharma from its primary membership.

In an FIR lodged with the Rajasthan police, the party alleged that Sharma and senior BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also figured in the clips, which surfaced on social media.

However, both Shekhawat and Bhanwarlal Sharma have rejected the allegations, levelled by AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at a press conference. Sanjay Jain, the third man mentioned in the audio clips, was arrested late at night. Surjewala had referred to him as a BJP leader, a charge denied by that party.

“Jain has been arrested following interrogation into the FIR lodged on the basis of audio recording that had gone viral on social media,” Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) Ashok Rathore said.