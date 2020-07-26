New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader and former state Governor Margaret Alva has opined that party president Sonia Gandhi can sort out the differences between CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Also Read - No End to Rajasthan Crisis in Sight as Congress Ups Ante, BJP Blames 'Atmosphere of Anarchy'

Speaking to a leading channel, Alva said that the power tussle in Rajasthan will come to an end if the Congress president intervenes in the situation and calls the duo (Gehlot and Pilot) for a cup of tea at her official residence, 10 Janpath.

Calling Pilot one of the brightest Congress leaders, Alva asserted that no one wants him to leave the party. "These young leaders were supposed to be in the team that Rahul Gandhi was creating. The high command must find ways to accommodate young leaders in the party's decision-making process", she told India Today.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Congress leaders have accused governor Kalraj Mishra of working on the behalf of BJP and Centre. “BJP is trying to destabilise our government. Governor ignoring Chief Minister’s request to call a session of State Assembly shows that Central Government is misusing constitutional institutions and is toying with democratic values”, said Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey.

Rajasthan Chief Minister has said that if necessary Congress MLAs will meet the President and hold a sit-in outside the Prime Minister’s home to settle the crisis in the state. At a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Gehlot indicated that the plan was to have a floor test to prove that the majority of Congress MLAs and allies are with him in the tussle for power.