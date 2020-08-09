Rajasthan Crisis Latest News: With just a few days left the state Assembly session to begin, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday urged all MLAs to listen to the voice of people to save democracy and stand with the truth in the interest of people of the state. Also Read - Rajasthan News: 11 Pakistan Hindu Migrants Found Dead in Jodhpur, Suicide Suspected

"My appeal to all MLAs is that to save democracy, to maintain people's confidence in us and to avoid wrong traditions, you should listen to the voice of the people," Gehlot said in a statement.

The assembly session in Rajasthan which will begin from August 14 is likely to seek a trust vote during the session. The state has been witnessing political turmoil after Sachin Pilot and 18 other legislators loyal to him have been rebelling against the Congress in the state.

My appeal to all MLAs is that to save democracy, to maintain people’s confidence in us and to avoid wrong traditions, you should listen to the voice of the people: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/dKhDflIkje — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Writing a letter to all MLAs, Gehlot sought their cooperation in fulfilling the promises of development and prosperity of the state.

Last month, Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the Congress after he and some MLAs loyal to him rebelled against Gehlot.

“You may be a legislator from any political party, you should ensure and take a decision after understanding voter’s feeling that how a people’s elected government continues to work strongly for state’s welfare,”, he said, emphasising that efforts to destabilise government are not successful.

Expressing confidence that MLAs will act in the larger interest of people of the state, the CM urged the legislator to cooperate in fulfilling the promises of development and prosperity.

(With inputs from PTI)