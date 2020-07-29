Rajasthan Crisis Latest News: Not happy with the order of the state high court, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday moved Supreme Court again. The speaker challenged the July 24 order of the high court which had directed maintenance of status quo on the disqualification notice issued to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Moves SC, Seeks Transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai

Filing a fresh plea in the apex court, Joshi said that high court’s order is “ex-facie unconstitutional” and is a “direct intrusion” into the domain exclusively reserved for the Speaker under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Also Read - Rajasthan Governor's 'Yes' For Assembly Session, With 3 Conditions; Speaker Withdraws Plea From Supreme Court | Key Points

Filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, the plea further claimed that the high court’s order is a direct interference in the ‘proceedings of the House’ under the Tenth Schedule, which is prohibited under Article 212 of the Constitution. Also Read - Astonished, Anguished by Attitude of Governor: P Chidambaram on Rajasthan Political Crisis

“It is further submitted that the impugned order is completely non reasoned and does not reveal any reasons for passing the status quo order,” the plea stated.

Joshi in his plea urged the apex court to ensure that the authorities under the Constitution, including the judiciary, exercise its jurisdiction within the boundaries and function within their respective ‘Lakshman Rekhas’ envisaged by the Constitution itself.