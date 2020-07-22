Rajasthan Crisis: Hours after Sachin Pilot moved Supreme Court urging it to hear him first before announcing any judgment on Speaker’s plea, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him about the latest developments in the state. Also Read - ‘Embrace Latest Technology’: PM Modi Urges Newly Elected Rajya Sabha MPs to Stay Connected With People

Upping the ante against the BJP, Gehlot in the letter told PM Modi to 'draw his attention towards BJP's despicable attempt to topple his government in the state.

In the letter, Gehlot said that the BJP had earned a bad name by overthrowing Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka and now it is doing the same in Rajasthan.