New Delhi: A day after he clashed with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra for not convening an Assembly session, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that he would meet President Ram Nath Kovind in this regard, if needed.

Not content with just that, the Chief Minister added that if required, he would also protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

"We will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President, if needed. Also, if required, we will stage protest outside PM's residence", the senior Congress leader was quoted as saying at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet at Fairmont Hotel in state capital Jaipur.

We will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President, if needed. Also, if required, we will stage protest outside PM's residence: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, during Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/aGDIu2HtbW — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

Notably, in unprecedented scenes on Friday evening, the Chief Minister, along with at least 100 MLAs, had protested at the Governor’s official residence-the Raj Bhawan. The protest only came to and around five hours later.

Earlier in the day, CM Gehlot had alleged that the Governor was not calling an Assembly session as he was ‘under pressure from the top’. The Chief Minister wants that an Assembly session be called so that he can prove his majority there; he has claimed the support of 102 MLAs, which is one more than the majority mark of 101 in the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly.

Governor Mishra, on the other hand, said that he was seeking legal opinion on the issue as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on Monday. Also, as per reports, he mentioned the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a reason why an Assembly session cannot be called.

Later, in a letter to Gehlot, he also slammed the Chief Minister for his protest, remarking that he and his MLAs had ‘started a wrong precedent’.