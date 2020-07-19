Rajasthan Political Crisis: The political crisis in Rajasthan refused to die down as a Congress MLA on Sunday linked BJP ‘s former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to the alleged horse-trading in the state to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. Also Read - BJP Institutionalised Lies on COVID, GDP & China Dispute, Rahul's Scathing Attack on Ruling Party

Bringing fresh allegations, MLA Rajendra Guda said a man arrested in the case had approached him around eight months ago.

Saying that Sanjay Jain had asked him to meet Vasundhara-ji and others, Guda said a number of agents are there like him but they didn't succeed in their attempts.

The development comes after Sanjay Jain was arrested by the Special Operation Group, which is investigating the case.

Earlier, another allegation from the BJP had come against Raje saying that she was helping the Gehlot government survive in the state by sabotaging the camp led by Pilot.

Breaking her silence on the matter, Raje said there is no point in trying to drag the BJP to the mud when the state is already suffering from the coronavirus and locust crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Raje said that it is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan are paying for the discord within the Congress. The Congress is trying to shift the blame on the BJP and the BJP leadership, Raje said.

“There is no point in trying to drag the BJP and the BJP leaders’ names through the mud. It is the interest of our people that must remain paramount!” she said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Raje’s reaction came a week after the Gehlot-Pilot feud spilled into the open with the registration of an FIR by Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) in connection with a conspiracy to topple the state government.

The whole crisis erupted after the SOG had issued notices to Gehlot, Pilot and the government’s chief whip Mahesh Joshi for recording their statements.

Subsequently, as Pilot staged a revolt, he was removed as deputy chief minister. Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were also sacked from the Gehlot cabinet for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy.

Congress has accused the BJP of trying to topple the Gehlot government and has alleged that Pilot and 18 other MLAs are involved in the conspiracy. All the 19 have been served disqualification notice by the Assembly Speaker.

(With inputs from agencies)