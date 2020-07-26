Rajasthan Crisis: In a latest development to the political crisis in Rajasthan, the ruling Congress has called off its Monday protest in front of the Raj Bhawan, hours after the party gave a nationwide call for agitation to protect the Constitution and democracy. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis Latest Update: CM Gehlot's Fresh Proposal to Governor, Pitches For Assembly Session From July 31

Taking to Twitter, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said “Tomorrow, Congress workers will protest in front of Raj Bhawans as part of ‘Save Democracy-Save Constitution’ agitation call. But, in Rajasthan, we will not do anything like that.” Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: 'A Cup of Tea at 10 Janpath Can Sort Out Differences Between Gehlot And Pilot', Says Senior Congress Leader

Congress leader Ajay Maken, earlier in the day, said in a show of solidarity with the Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and for the protection of the Constitution and democracy, Congress workers will stage protests in a “Gandhian way” in front of Raj Bhawans across the country on Monday. Also Read - No End to Rajasthan Crisis in Sight as Congress Ups Ante, BJP Blames 'Atmosphere of Anarchy'

The development comes as the Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a political crisis after Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled against the party.

Dotasara said, “We have sent a revised note of the state cabinet to the Governor and hope that he will soon give approval to call a session of the Assembly.” The Congress government says it wants to hold the session so its majority can be proved.

Governor Kalraj Mishra had on Friday sought clarifications on six points from the state government, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for an Assembly session.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday urged Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra to accept the state cabinet’s “constitutional” demand for convening a special session of the Legislative Assembly.

Releasing a video as part of the “Speak up for Democracy” campaign of the Congress, Singh said, “I request the governor to accept the constitutional demand of the state government (in Rajasthan) to call the session. The governor has also taken the oath in the name of constitution”.

Singh said the Congress was opposing conspiracies of the BJP, which he alleged was “trying to buy a popular mandate”.

(With inputs from PTI)