New Delhi: Soon after rebel leader Sachin Pilot met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital to discuss Rajasthan situation, party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the Congress has decided to constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Pilot and other aggrieved MLAs.

Issuing a statement, Venugopal said Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. He also added that Pilot has committed to working in interest of Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot & the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof: KC Venugopal, General Secretary, AICC https://t.co/45WrCEkEfm — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Following his rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot, the Congress had last month sacked Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress President.

Earlier in the day, Pilot met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold positive talks with them.

As per media reports, Pilot sought time from Rahul Gandhi for another meeting ahead of the assembly session on August 14.

The state has been witnessing a political crisis for more than a month after Sachin Pilot and 18 other legislators loyal to him rebelled against state chief minister Ashok Gehlot.