New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday hit out at the Congress over the ongoing turf war between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his now-former deputy Sachin Pilot, demanding to know if the Rajasthan government indeed indulged in phone tapping and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference today, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "State government should answer whether they indulged in phone tapping as Chief Minister and their other leaders are saying the audio is authentic whereas in FIR it is mentioned as purported".

“Is there an emergency situation in Rajasthan? We demand a CBI probe into the matter”, Patra added.

He then posed the following five questions to the Congress:

(1.) Has the state government indulged in phone tapping in Rajasthan?

(2.) If the tapping has indeed happened, is it not sensitive and a statutory matter?

(3.) Have all the SOPs been followed in tapping phones?

(4.) Has the Congress resorted to ‘unconstitutional’ means to save the Rajasthan government?

(5.) Have all political parties been targeted in this tapping?

Notably, on Friday, the Congress had alleged that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the ‘mastermind’ behind the attempt to topple its government in Rajasthan. It produced transcripts of a now-viral audio tape of discussions between a person, purported to be Shekhawat, and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, on how to topple the state government.

While Shekhawat has rejected the allegations, the Congress has suspended two rebel MLAs, including Sharma. The other MLA suspended is Vishvendra Singh. The Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), which is probing the case, also arrested Sanjay Jain, a BJP leader allegedly involved in discussions to topple the government.

Also on Friday, there was relief for the Sachin Pilot camp as the Rajasthan High Court deferred till Monday, hearing into pleas against disqualification notices sent by the state Assembly Speaker to 19 rebels including Pilot himself. Also, the Speaker has been restrained from taking any action against them till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there was high drama at the luxury hotel in Haryana’s Manesar, where the rebel MLAs are staying. An SOG team that arrived there to question them was not allowed to enter by the Haryana Police and only let in hours later.