New Delhi: The ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan has deepened as Congress MLAs on Tuesday passed resolution to issue show-cause notice against all those who skipped the second CLP (Congress legislature party) meeting on Tuesday. Sources have said that disciplinary notice will be issued against Pilot and rebel leaders backing the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: Sachin Pilot Removed as Deputy Chief Minister

Notably, Pilot and his loyalists skipped the second meeting of the legislature party in Jaipur. Party’s top leaders including Chidambaram, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi reached out to him to end the dispute. However, the deputy CM remained adamant on his decision. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Keeps Door Open For Pilot, Invites MLAs to Meet Again Today | Key Points

Meanwhile, BJP leader Uma Bharti has blamed Gandhi family for the ongoing power tussle between CM and Deputy CM in Rajasthan. “The whole crisis (in Rajasthan) is due to Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous of them… Gandhis only want those do “he he he” with them to stay in government,” said the BJP leader. Also Read - Rajasthan: Surjewala Says State Govt Has Support of 109 MLAs, Urges Pilot to Discuss Situation

#WATCH: "The whole crisis (in Rajasthan) is due to Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous of them… Gandhis only want those do "he he he" with them to stay in government," says BJP leader Uma Bharti pic.twitter.com/zqFpkkbEOc — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Take a look at the top developments so far:

102 MLAs attended the second Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. They unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party, news agency ANI reported quoting party sources.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal have reached out to Pilot but the latter remained incommunicado.

Congress has been claiming that their leaders are united but it’s clear that there are internal disputes, because of which, Sachin Pilot had to leave the party after facing humiliation. At present, we are not demanding floor test, said Rajasthan BJP President Satish Punia.

Why did Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shunt his MLAs to a resort in a luxury bus after flashing a victory sign during the CLP meeting called on Monday? If he is claiming ‘all is well’ within his camp, he should immediately call for a floor test in the Assembly to show his strength, one of the Sachin Pilot loyalists told IAN