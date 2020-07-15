New Delhi: Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reportedly stepped into the Rajasthan political crisis and made a final attempt at reconnecting with former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Rahul Gandhi told his Congress workers to let Pilot know that the ‘door is always open for him’ to return to his party position. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Speaking Good English, Being Handsome Isn't Everything, Says Gehlot on Pilot

“If anybody wants to leave the party they will. It opens the door for young leaders like you,” he reportedly said during a meeting with the National Students Union of India (NSUI). Also Read - 'Come Out of BJP Cover in Haryana,' Congress Hurls at Sachin Pilot | LIVE Updates

Gandhi has also informed the Ashok Gehlot government of the party’s decision and requested the Rajasthan Chief Minister to maintain composure and refrain from making public statements. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Pilot Sacked as Deputy CM, Says 'Truth Can’t be Defeated'; BJP to Hold Key Meet Today | Top Developments

Take a look at today’s developments at Rajasthan political drama:

1. Earlier this morning, Sachin Pilot confirmed that he will not be joining the BJP, as being heavily rumoured. “I have worked very hard to bring Congress back in govt in Rajasthan,” he told reporters.

2. Rajasthan Speaker issued notices against Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs after the party sought their disqualification from the state assembly.

3. The Congress issued a gag order on Congress workers against communicating with the media without the permission of the newly appointed state unit chief.

4. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spewed venom over Pilot and said that “good English”, “good bytes” and “being handsome” was not enough to run a government.

5. Confident of his hold over Rajasthan government, Ashok Gehlot said more legislators have deserted Sachin Pilot.

6. Congress accused the rebel party leader of involvement in horse-trading with the BJP even as Pilot denied joining the opposition party.

7. Describing how the party has repeatedly reached out to Pilot, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala urged him to “immediately come out of the security cover of BJP’s Haryana govt, stop all conversations with them and come back to your home in Jaipur.”

8. Now, Congress has made a final attempt to bring back the dejected youth leader and former party state chief Sachin Pilot.