New Delhi: The political crisis in Rajasthan intensified after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday claimed support from the two MLAs of Bhartiya Tribal Party(BTP). BTP legislators Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad asserted that their party’s president and other leaders have agreed on extending support to the Gehlot government on the condition that demands related to development of the state are fulfilled. Also Read - Netizens Take Dig at 'WhatsApp University Graduate' Dilip Ghosh After The Bengal BJP Chief Suggested Drinking Cow Urine to Combat COVID-19

“Both MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) announced their support to the government after meeting their state executive officials and discussing with their demands”, tweeted Gehlot. He also shared a picture, wherein he was seen receiving a letter of support from the BTP MLAs. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Unfortunate That People Paying For Congress Infighting, Vasundhara Raje Reacts For 1st Time

In the house of 200, Congress has 107 MLAs, including 19 of those who have been issued notices of disqualification by the assembly speaker on complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi. The party claims that the Gehlot government has 109 MLAs, including Congress, independents and other supporting party legislators, in its support to run the government. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Mayawati Slams Gehlot For 'Betraying' BSP, Demands President's Rule in State

भारतीय ट्राइबल पार्टी (बीटीपी) के दोनों विधायकों ने उनकी प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी के पदाधिकारियों के साथ मुलाक़ात कर और अपने मांगपत्र के साथ चर्चा कर सरकार को समर्थन देने की घोषणा की। pic.twitter.com/a2783tQYDo — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2020

Later in the evening, CM Gehlot also paid a courtesy visit to Governor Kalraj Mishra and reortedly briefed him on the efforts being made in the state to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The meet between the two lasted for around 45 minutes.

Pilot Loyalists Shifted to Delhi Hotel

On the other hand, reports have claimed rebel Congress MLAs, who were supporting former state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have been shifted to a five-star hotel in New Delhi. The leaders were earlier staying at a hotel in Haryana’s Manesar.

Earlier on Friday, Pilot and his loyalists got a 4-day breather after the Rajasthan High Court stopped the Assembly Speaker from taking any action for their disqualification till Tuesday. The two-judge bench, hearing the amended plea filed by the Pilot camp, said that the hearing will continue on Monday.

Vasundhara Raje Breaks Silence

After remaining quiet during the recent political cacophony in the state, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje broke her silence and tweeted that the people were suffering due to rift in the Congress government.

“This is quite unfortunate that the people of the state have to bear the brunt of ongoing factionalism within the Congress government.

“Over 500 people have lost lives in state due to Covid-19 pandemic. More than 28,000 people have fallen ill due to coronavirus. Locusts have been attacking crops of our farmers. Crime against women have crossed all limits. The challenge of power crisis has escalated to newer heights. These are just a few challenges I am quoting here.

“The Congress is trying to blame the BJP and its leadership for all the happenings. However, for any government, people and its welfare should stand at the forefront. Think for the people at least for some time,” the former Chief Minister tweeted.

BJP, Congress Spar Over Audio Tapes

Referring to the purported phone conversations that were leaked by Gehlot camp, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in a press conference asked,”Is the phone of every person in Rajasthan, who has any concern with politics, is being tapped? Is Emergency not being imposed indirectly in Rajasthan?”

Calling the Rajasthan political crisis a “drama”, Patra alleged that it is a brazen cocktail of conspiracy, lies, fraud and defiance of law. He also claimed that the state is witnessing an “indirect emergency”.

“The whole conspiracy is being hatched in their house and through some audio tapes it is being alleged that the BJP is trying to sabotage the Congress party,” said Patra. Furthermore, he demanded a CBI probe into this matter, to ascertain whether phone tapping was done or SOPs were followed. He also questioned if the voice in the leaks are authentic, why the FIR states it as “purported”.