New Delhi: A day ahead of the High Court hearing, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met State Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan and claimed that he has the majority in the Assembly. He also went on to say that he will call Assembly Session soon to discuss other developmental issues of the tate.

"We have a majority and will call a session soon as the Congress MLAs are standing together," he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Talking about his former deputy going to the high court and Supreme Court, Gehlot said that those who went to court have committed a mistake.

“The court case has no relation to anti-defection law. It is connected to the fact that we called two CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meetings so that those who had gone can come back, but they did not come,” he said.

He added that the whole matter looked like they had intentions of parting ways. “Our Chief Whip filed a petition in this regard. In fact, a Speaker can issue notice, call them and talk to them. The debate hovers around this subject and has no relation with the anti-defection act,” he added.

He also claimed that the rebel MLAs, including his former deputy Sachin Pilot, have been held hostage by some political party.

“Those who have been held hostage, and are under (the eye of) bouncers, we hope that when they come back, they will vote with us. We have a full majority even without them. On the same basis, we will go to the house and prove our majority,” he added.

Alleging that the BJP is trying to topple his government at this time of corona crisis, he said the nation will never forgive them for this act.

In another development, he targeted Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and said the audio clips which indicate an alleged plot to topple his government can be sent abroad for forensic tests.

Rejecting the charge that the audio clips are fabricated, he said they can be sent to any forensic science laboratory for examination.

“We can send it for FSL testing to America if they have no trust in the Rajasthan government,” he said, adding that the Congress also did not trust the Centre.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)