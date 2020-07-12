New Delhi: Amid fresh political crisis in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has on Sunday called a meeting his party MLAs on Monday morning at 10 AM. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: 'Sachin Pilot Too Being Sidelined,' Scindia Takes Opportunity to Mock Congress

As per latest updates, the meeting of Congress Legislative Party will be held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence at 10:30 AM tomorrow. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Works Out Numbers to Retain Power, Summons Meeting of Party MLAs Tonight | Top Points

However, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot likely to skip the meeting amid intensification of the power struggle between the two Congress leaders. Also Read - Who Will Pilot Rajasthan? Sachin Pilot Claims Support of 23 MLAs Amid Political Upheaval | 10 Points

The meeting will be attended by Avinash Pande, the All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Rajasthan.

Pande said he has not been unable to reach Pilot, who is also the head of the state Congress unit, over the last two days. He has left messages for him even as he asserted that there was no threat to the Congress government in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Pilot’s supporters said he is camping in Delhi and is upset over a notice sent to him by the Rajasthan police, who claimed to have stumbled on a plot to topple the Congress government.

The whole crisis unfolded after a notice from the Special Operations Group (SOG) was sent to Pilot seeking time from him to record a statement. The same notice has also been sent to Gehlot, Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi and some other MLAs, but those close to Pilot insisted that it was meant to humiliate him.

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that the opposition BJP is trying to lure Congress MLAs to topple the state government.

However, the BJP dismissed the claim, saying the developments only reflect a power struggle between Gehlot and Pilot, simmering since the Congress leadership in Delhi picked the more senior leader for the CM’s post.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Kapil Sibal expressed concern. “Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?” he asked.

Media reports suggested that over 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs are in touch with Sachin Pilot and have pledged their support to him with whatever decision he takes.

To bring the situation under control, the Congress has sent its senior leaders Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala as central observers to Jaipur to avert the crisis.

The two leaders along with party general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Congress Avinash Pande will be reaching Jaipur this evening and will hold discussions with party MLAs.