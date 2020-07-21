Rajasthan Political Crisis Latest News: In a great relief for rebel leader Sachin Pilot and his supporters, the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday asked the Assembly speaker not to take any action against Pilot and his supporters till it hears the matter on July 24. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: Cabinet Meeting at 5 PM at Gehlot's Residence, High Court Order on Friday

"The hearing has concluded. Rajashthan High Court has fixed 24th July as date for passing order. Hearing before Speaker also deferred by the court," Prateek Kasliwal, lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi told news agency ANI.

During the hearing, the court also reserved its judgment on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators for July 24.

As per updates, the high court had on Friday given a four-day reprieve to Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served to them by extending the hearing into their petition.

The matter was heard by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta on Friday and arguments were heard on Monday till evening.

The dissident MLAs had moved the court on Friday amid the infighting in the state unit of the Congress, as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot tussled for power.

Counsel for the speaker Abhishek Singhvi on Monday argued that the petition was premature as a decision was yet to be taken on disqualifying the MLAs from the House. Singhvi had also argued that there was no requirement to record reasons as it was merely a show-cause notice.

The notices to the MLAs were served after the party complained to the speaker that the lawmakers had defied a whip to attend two CLP meetings last week on Monday and Tuesday.

The Pilot camp, however, argues that a party whip applies only when the assembly is in session.

Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the president of the state Congress unit after he rebelled against Gehlot.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)