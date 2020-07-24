New Delhi: Soon after resuming hearing in the disqualification matter, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday accepted team Pilot’s last-minute request to make the Union of India or Centre a party in the case. Also Read - Rajasthan HC Allows Centre to Become Party in Rebel MLAs' Case; Hearing Underway | LIVE Updates

The court then adjourned for 20 minutes, following which the crucial verdict is expected to be delayed. Notably, Pilot and rebel MLAs have move the applications on the grounds that the constitutional amendment is under challenge and, therefore, the Union of India is a necessary party now. Also Read - Pilot Vs Gehlot: After SC Clears Way, All Eyes on Rajasthan High Court’s Hearing Today on Assembly Speaker’s Plea

“Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court”, Prateek Kasliwal, lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi told reporters. Also Read - 'What About Babita Phogat?' Netizens Ask After Muslim Student in Madhya Pradesh Arrested For Calling RSS Members 'Pigs'