New Delhi: Amid the ongoing crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reportedly sent a fresh proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra urging him to convene the assembly session from July 31. Notably, Governor Mishra had turned down the earlier proposal of Gehlot, stating that there was no mention of the agenda and date.

If reports are to be believed, the Governor has asserted that he was examining the fresh proposal for the proposed Assembly session on July 31. The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is facing rebellion from a section of party MLAs led by Sachin Pilot.

Meanwhile, the Congress party will be holding protests outside different Raj Bhavans across the country on July 27 against the BJP's alleged attempts to topple its democratically elected governments. All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal alleged in a statement that the very basic constitutional and democratic frame of the nation is facing an unprecedented attack from the BJP.

“Democratic institutions, constitutional values and institutions are being subverted and subjugated in a dangerously premeditated manner, with democratically elected opposition governments in one state after another being toppled by the BJP, using money, intimidation and blatant misuse of constitutional bodies and functionaries,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP and its leaders are playing their “dirty game” to topple one of the “most efficient” state governments which has received praises from across the globe for successfully handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a matter of utmost shame that, in their dirty political game, the BJP is misusing the high constitutional office of the Governor to destabilise the elected governments,” said Venugopal, adding that the Governor in Rajasthan is refusing to call a session of the legislative assembly, despite the constitutionally binding and mandatory advise of the chief minister and his council of ministers.