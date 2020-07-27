New Delhi: The ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan took a dramatic turn on Monday after Governor Kalraj Mishra returned Chief Minister’s Ashok Gehlot’s fresh proposal calling for an assembly session. “Do you want to move Motion of Confidence? It’s not mentioned in the proposal but you’ve been speaking about it in media,” Mishra reportedly asked, while returning the proposal. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Vote Against Gehlot Govt in Assembly, BSP to 6 Party MLAs

He added,”It will be difficult to call all the MLAs for the Assembly Session in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Can you consider giving a 21-day notice over the convening of Assembly Session?” Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: SC Allows Speaker to Withdraw SLP Against Pilot, Other Rebel MLAs

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has allowed the Speaker to withdraw his appeal against the high court’s order asking him to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs. Appearing for Speaker C P Joshi, Congress veteran and senior counsel Kapil Sibal told a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that the Rajasthan High Court had passed a fresh order on Friday and they were weighing the legal options. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Supreme Court to Hear Speaker's Plea Aginst High Court Order Today, Congress to Protest Outside Raj Bhawans

“The appeal had become infructuous as the apex court did not stay the earlier high court order passed last Tuesday asking the Speaker to defer the disqualification proceedings till Friday”, Sibal told the bench, while withdrawing the plea.

Advocate Sunil Fernandes, who also represents Joshi asserted that the SLP (special leave petition) is withdrawn with liberty to file a fresh SLP and keeping all grounds open.

Earlier on Friday, the Rajasthan high court had ordered maintenance of status quo on the disqualification notice issued by the Speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including former Deputy CM Pilot.