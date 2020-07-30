Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: A day after Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra agreed to call the Assembly session from August 14, effectively putting an end to the ongoing logjam over Rajasthan, all eyes are now on the court proceedings on Thursday. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Assembly Speaker CP Joshi Challenges HC Order, Move Supreme Court Again

A part of this drama is being played out in the Rajasthan High Court, which the 19 dissident MLAs had earlier approached against the disqualification notices served to them by the Speaker.

On Wednesday, the high court also began hearing a plea by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar, challenging the Speaker's decision to reject his complaint against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress.

Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal will also hear a Bahujan Samaj Party petition on the same issue.

Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and the state’s Congress chief after he rebelled, congratulated Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday on being appointed to the post he once held.

बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद सचिन जी। मुझे भी उम्मीद है कि आप भाजपा और खट्टर सरकार की मेहमानवाज़ी छोड़कर उन सभी कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं जिनकी मेहनत से सरकार बनी है, उनके मान-सम्मान को बरक़रार रखने के लिए जयपुर आकर कांग्रेस सरकार के साथ खड़े होंगे । https://t.co/pPLApv5QHv — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 29, 2020

“I expect that without any pressure or prejudice, you will give full respect to those workers through whose hard work the government was formed,” he tweeted in Hindi, in an apparent reference to himself and the other dissidents.

“Thank you very much Sachin ji, Dotasra tweeted back.

“I also hope that you will leave the hospitality of the BJP and the (Manohar Lal) Khattar government and come to Jaipur to stand with the Congress government for maintaining the honour of all Congress workers whose hard work formed the government,” he wrote.