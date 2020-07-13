



Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: The Congress Legislative Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held on Monday in Jaipur. “Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason”, said Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande. The decision to issue a whip was taken after a meeting at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence on Sunday. The CLP meeting is expected to be held at around 10:30 AM. Also Read - Sachin Pilot Likely to Join BJP in Presence of Party President JP Nadda Today, Say Reports

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot has said he will not attend the CLP today. He had declared open rebellion yesterday, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot Claims Support of 30 Congress MLAs, Won’t Attend Party Meet Today | Key Points

His statement surfaced just as ministers and Congress MLAs were gathering at Gehlot’s official residence in the state capital for a meeting, meant to express support to the chief minister amid the power tussle between the two leaders. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Gehlot to Meet Party MLAs Tomorrow, Pilot to Skip Meeting, MLAs Say Govt Will Complete Full term

However, soon after Pilot’s announcement, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party remained intact and the government will complete its five-year term.

Pilot’s supporters said he was camping in Delhi and was upset over a notice sent to him by the Rajasthan police, who claimed to have stumbled on a plot to topple the Congress government.