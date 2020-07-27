







Load More

New Delhi: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will resume its hearing of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi, against High Court’s earlier order to defer anti-defection proceedings against former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs till July 24. Last week, the high court had restrained him till July 24 from conducting disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Vote Against Gehlot Govt in Assembly, BSP to 6 Party MLAs

Notably, the Speaker had issued disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs of his camp on July 14, the day he was sacked as the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister as well as president of the state Congress. The Speaker’s move prompted the rebel MLAs to file a plea in the Rajasthan High Court against his notice. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Supreme Court to Hear Speaker's Plea Aginst High Court Order Today, Congress to Protest Outside Raj Bhawans

Meanwhile, Congress, changing the last minute strategy of protests under ‘Save Democracy-Save Constitution’ campaign in Rajasthan, announced that the party shall not be protesting outside Raj Bhawan in the state today as proposed earlier, but the nationwide protest shall continue as per the earlier plan. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Calls Off Monday Protest Outside Raj Bhawan, Digvijaya Urges Guv to Hold Assembly Session | Key Points

Taking to Twitter, state Congress PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara said, “Tomorrow, under the Save Democracy-Save Constitution campaign, Congressmen will stage protests in front of the Raj Bhawans in all the states of the country, but we will not do anything like this in #Rajasthan. We have sent a revised Cabinet note to the Governor and hope that he will approve the calling of the session soon. “The Congress government in Rajasthan has requested the Governor to allow a special assembly session, however the Governor has not yet permitted for the same.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government had sent a fresh proposal to the Governor seeking permission to convene a special assembly session on July 31.