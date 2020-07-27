Live Updates

    Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi withdraws his plea in Supreme Court, against the High Court order asking him to defer his decision on disqualification notices issued to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

    Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: The six MLAs had won the election on BSP tickets. CM Ashok Gehlot merged all of them with Congress. This is not the first time it happened in Rajasthan, it had happened in 2008 too, said Bhagwan Singh Baba, BSP’s Rajasthan chief on party’s whip to all its six MLAs in the state

    Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: Whip was issued as the MLAs had won elections on BSP tickets&they can’t get involved in Congress’ activities or vote for them. BSP chief decided this after a lot of deliberation. We’re working on her directions, said BSP’s Rajasthan chief on party’s whip to all its Rajasthan MLAs

    Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: Raj Bhawan returns the files related to the convening of the Assembly Session, to Parliamentary Affairs Department of the state. Raj Bhawan also seeks some additional details from the state govt. No decision has been taken yet on the Assembly Session: Sources

    Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) hasissued a whip to its six MLAs elected to the Rajasthan Assembly, directing all of them to vote against the Congress in case of any ‘no confidence motion or any other proceedings to be held during the upcoming session of the Rajasthan Assembly.

All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will resume its hearing of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi, against High Court's earlier order to defer anti-defection proceedings against former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs till July 24. Last week, the high court had restrained him till July 24 from conducting disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Notably, the Speaker had issued disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs of his camp on July 14, the day he was sacked as the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister as well as president of the state Congress. The Speaker's move prompted the rebel MLAs to file a plea in the Rajasthan High Court against his notice.

Meanwhile, Congress, changing the last minute strategy of protests under 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution' campaign in Rajasthan, announced that the party shall not be protesting outside Raj Bhawan in the state today as proposed earlier, but the nationwide protest shall continue as per the earlier plan.

Taking to Twitter, state Congress PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara said, “Tomorrow, under the Save Democracy-Save Constitution campaign, Congressmen will stage protests in front of the Raj Bhawans in all the states of the country, but we will not do anything like this in #Rajasthan. We have sent a revised Cabinet note to the Governor and hope that he will approve the calling of the session soon. “The Congress government in Rajasthan has requested the Governor to allow a special assembly session, however the Governor has not yet permitted for the same.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government had sent a fresh proposal to the Governor seeking permission to convene a special assembly session on July 31.