New Delhi: A day after tapes surfaced on social media of an alleged conversation between a rebel Rajasthan Congress MLA and a Union Minister over how to topple the Rajasthan government, the Congress on Friday suspended two rebel MLAs, including the one whose voice is heard on the tape, from the party’s primary membership. Also Read - Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: All Eyes on Rajasthan HC as Hearing Resumes at 1 PM Today | 5 Points

The MLA heard on the audio tape is Bhanwar Lal Sharma, while the Union Minister is Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The other rebel MLA suspended by the party is Vishvendra Singh. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: High Court Defers Sachin Pilot's Petition Against Disqualification Till Friday

Addressing a press conference today, chief party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma spoke about bribing MLAs and bringing down the Rajasthan government”. Also Read - Rajasthan Rebellion: Sachin Pilot Moves High Court Against Disqualification Notice, Says Speaker May be Forced by Gehlot

He then said that the Rajasthan government and the Special Operations Group (SOG), which is probing the case, should register an FIR and arrest the culprits as ‘plenty of evidence has surfaced now’.

We demand Rajasthan Government and Special Operations Group (SOG) to register FIR and arrest the culprits as plenty of evidence has surfaced now: Randeep Surjewala, Congress https://t.co/lG4exVa14t pic.twitter.com/pdBcMlIIa5 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Surjewala further informed that the party had suspended both Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from its primary membership and issued showcause notices to them.

“I demand that an FIR is registered by SOG against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a probe is initiated into the tape. If it is suspected that he could influence the probe, then a warrant should be issued and he should be arrested immediately”, Surjewala added.

He also demanded that the Congress MLA Sharma and BJP leader Sanjay Jain be booked, adding that it should also be probed as to who arranged the ‘black money’ to bribe the MLAs and who all were given the bribe.

We also demand that Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma and BJP leader Sanjay Jain should also be booked. It should also be probed as to who arranged the 'black money' to bribe MLAs & who were given the bribe: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

The development comes on a day the Rajasthan High Court will take up pleas by Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs against Rajasthan Assembly speaker’s disqualification notice to them, a day after deferring the hearing for today.