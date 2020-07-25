Load More

New Delhi: Congress party workers on Saturday staged a protest at all district headquarters in Rajasthan against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s alleged “conspiracy to murder democracy”. This comes a day after former party president Rahul Gandhi accused the saffron party of hatching a conspiracy to topple the Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: 'Beginning of Wrong Trend', Governor to CM Gehlot After Congress MLAs Protest at Raj Bhawan

He asked the state Governor Kalraj Mishra to call an assembly session so that the ‘truth comes out before people’. Also Read - Congress Versus Congress in Rajasthan: Raj Bhawan Gherao Wrong Trend, Says Guv, Asks What's The Point of Assembly Session

Notably, Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former deputy CM Pilot and CM Gehlot came out in the open. On July 14, the grand old party sacked Pilot as the deputy chief minister Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the Congress. Also Read - 'Beginning of Wrong Trend': Rajasthan Governor on Protest by Gehlot, MLAs at Raj Bhawan

On the other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of the council of ministers at 12:30 PM to rework the proposal for the state Governor requesting him to convene an assembly session.