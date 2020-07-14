Rajasthan Political Crisis Latest News: Giving his sharp reaction to the latest developments in Rajasthan political crisis, Congressman-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the present circumstances very much prove that there is no place for talents in the Congress party. He also went on to say that the effect can be seen in every state at present. Also Read - 'Aa Bail Mujhe Maar': It is Conspiracy of BJP, Alleges Gehlot; New Cabinet Ministers to Take Oath on Thursday

“In present circumstances, there is no place for ability in the Congress party. This can be seen in every state,” Jyotiraditya Scindia said. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Truth Can Never be Defeated, Tweets Pilot, Removes Cong Mention From His Twitter Bio After Being Sacked as Dy CM

Taking a dig at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Scindia said when Nath was the CM. he didn’t have time to hold a meeting over COVID but he had time to go to Indore for IIFA awards. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis Deepens: Sachin Pilot Sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM, His 2 Key Aides Axed From State Cabinet

“When Kamal Nath was CM he didn’t have time to hold a meeting over COVID but he had the time to go to Indore for IIFA awards. A fighter came to the front and took the reins from his hands on 23rd March and single handedely faced the pandemic in the state,” Scindia added,

The statement from Scindia comes after the Congress, earlier in the day, sacked him from the posts of Rajasthan’s deputy Chief Minister and the party’s state unit president for revolting against CM Ashok Gehlot.

Two other Rajasthan ministers Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were also sacked from the state cabinet after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party, its second in the last two days.

The meeting was considered as a second chance for Pilot, who had turned down appeals from the party’s top leadership including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi — to return to the fold.

The Congress leader has been upset since the Congress picked Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister after the 2018 assembly polls, while his own supporters insisted that he deserved credit for the party’s victory as its state unit president.