New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, whose demand for an Assembly session from Monday to prove his majority is yet to be accepted by Governor Kalraj Mishra, on Friday alleged that the Governor was 'under some pressure' from the top, adding that he and his MLAs would protest there till the Governor gives them the letter accepting their demand.

"Governor is our constitutional head. I don't hesitate to say that he couldn't have stopped it (Assembly Session) without some pressure from the top. Why did he not decide yesterday? We've requested him again to make a decision soon. People are waiting", the Chief Minister told the media at a press conference outside the Raj Bhawan.

He further said, "I'm sure that Governor will not come under any pressure, he will make a decision. We hope the Assembly session begins soon. So we are sitting here in protest. After he gives us a letter we will decide the further course of action".

Notably, CM Gehlot arrived at the Governor’s residence today afternoon, demanding Assembly session from Monday. At least 100 MLAs who arrived at the Raj Bhawan with the Chief Minister, were seen raising slogans like ‘Rajyapal, house bulao, house bulao (Governor, call the assembly, call the assembly)’, as well as slogans in favour of Ashok Gehlot.

The Governor is reported to have told the Chief Minister that an Assembly session cannot be called due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and also because the matter was pending in the Supreme Court, which will hear it on Monday.

Earlier today, the Rajasthan High Court directed ‘status quo’ to be maintained in the disqualification case against the 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. This means that Speaker CP Joshi cannot take any action against Pilot and other rebel MLAs till further orders.