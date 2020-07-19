New Delhi: Amid rumours that the 18 pro-Sachin Pilot MLAs might be shifted from BJP-ruled Haryana to Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, another BJP-ruled state, one of the MLAs said that they are not headed to the southern state, an NDTV report said. Also Read - Gehlot, Pilot Did Not Talk For One Year | How Rajasthan Government Was Functioning? 5 Shocking Revealations

Notably, the MLAs were shifted to an 'undisclosed' location after a team of Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), constituted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to probe the 'conspiracy' behind attempts to topple his government, landed up at the luxury hotel in Manesar, Haryana, where they were staying.

However, upon arrival, the SOG team was prevented from entering the hotel by the Haryana Police. On being finally allowed in, the team couldn't find the MLAs as they had already been 'shifted'.

In a related development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday directed the Rajasthan Chief Secretary to submit a report on allegations of phone tapping against the Ashok Gehlot government. This came after two audio clips emerged of conversations over ‘conspiracy’ to topple the state government.

On Friday, the Congress suspended from its primary membership 2 MLAs-Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh. Sharma, the party alleged, was the voice heard on one of the tapes. The other voice, it said, was of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has since called the audio ‘fake’ and expressed his readiness for an investigation.

Another BJP leader, Sanjay Jain, has been arrested by the SOG for the alleged conspiracy.

On Saturday, the BJP had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to determine if the Rajasthan government had illegally tapped phones of politicians in the state. It also sought to know if the standard operating procedure (SOP) was followed while tapping of phones.